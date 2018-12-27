Damascus, SANA – State of United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopened its embassy in Damascus, as the Acting Charge d’affaires started his work at the Embassy HQ today.

In this context, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement quoted by WAM News Agency that this step represents the keenness of the UAE government on restoring relations between the two brotherly countries to its normal in a way that consolidates and activates the Arab role in supporting the sovereignty and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity.

The Ministry expressed UAE’s aspiration for restoring security and stability to all over Syria.

Rasha Milhem

