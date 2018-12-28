The Kurds know now the EU and US betrayed them and so they turned back to the most reliable the Syrian Governemt, also Manbij belongs to Syria not to the Kurds and not to Turkey..Their dream of independency is over, the US and EU never do what they promised.

Syrian govt forces ‘raise flag’ over key area of Manbij as YPG calls to protect it from Turkey.Syrian government forces have entered the northern city of Manbij, Damascus announced in response to a call for intervention by Kurdish militias. The move comes after Turkey amassed troops on its southern border.

On Friday, the YPG, the Kurdish militias, called on Damascus to secure Manbij, a strategic location in northern Syria close to the border with Turkey. Ankara earlier said it plans to conduct an “anti-terrorist operation” around the city, with the YPG being the target.