BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the jihadist rebel positions in the Idlib Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the jihadist-held towns of Baksariyah and Marand, hitting a number of sites controlled by the radical groups in this area.

The aforementioned towns are located inside the Jisr Al-Shughour Distirct near the Turkish border.

The source said that the Russian Air Force was targeting members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

No further details have been released at this time.

