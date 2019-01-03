Evil Israeli Settlers Kill 30 Sheep

A Jewish settler driving at a high speed on Monday deliberately ran over a flock of sheep, killing 30 of them on a road in eastern Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a settler speeding his car and ramming it into the sheep as a shepherd was herding them on Allon road in the east of Ramallah.

The sheep belong to local citizens from al-Mughayyir village in Ramallah.

Such vehicular attacks on Palestinian cattle in the West Bank have happened many times before.

Jewish settlers living in illegal settlements throughout the occupied West Bank tend to commit crimes against the Palestinian native population and their property since they know they will not be held accountable for their actions.