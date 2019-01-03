By Sonja van den Ende

The heads are rolling, first in Germany but soon it will be in the states who sponsored the regime-changes in Syria, Iraq e.o. their lies exposed, they made up stories the last 8 years, of course they are submitted to the politicians and “deep-state”, who gave them orders to write propaganda against Assad, now they are still bashing the MSM with anti-Russia-anti-Putin propaganda, lies, lies so many lies…Der Spiegel, shaken by a scandal over a reporter who admitted faking stories for years, said it has suspended two senior editors.

The contracts of Ullrich Fichtner, an editor in chief, and Matthias Geyer, a chief editor, have been “suspended until the (magazine’s) internal commission has completed its investigation into the affair,” the editor in chief Steffen Klusmann said in an internal letter, of which AFP obtained a copy on Friday.