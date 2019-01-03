TEHRAN – Clashes between rival armed groups has been renewed in western Aleppo countryside in parallel with repeated violations of the demilitarised zone agreement in Idleb and its vicinity.

Heavy infighting between the so-called “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham”, which included terrorists affiliated to Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist Takfiri organisation, and rival terrorist groups, including “Nourulddin al-Zinki” and the so called “National Liberation Front” (NLF), in Western Aleppo has caused the killing and wounding of a number of terrorists from both warring sides, according to local sources in the area.

Civilinas are often victims of the escalating infighting within the terrorist-held areas. The “Nouruddin al-Zinki” terrorist Movement controlled Al-Fardous Hospital in Daret Ezza city in Aleppo western countryside capturing it from the “Hay’at Tahir al-Sham” amid callls by the patiants inside the hospital for immediate evacuation. In addition, a civilian was martyred in shelling by”Hay’at Tahir al-Sham” against Khan al-Asal town in Aleppo western countryside.

The local sources clarified that the bloody infighting between the terrorist groups have caused public outrage within the terrorist-held areas. The locals in Taqad village organised a demonstration that cut the road between this village and another village called Arhab in the western countryside of Aleppo. The demonstrators condemned the terrorists’ violations of the demilitarised zone agreement. Another demonstration was also organised in the villages of Qaptan al-Jabal and Ein Jara in Aleppo western countryside protesting the practices of “Hay’at tahrir al-Sham” terrorist organisation which control these villages.

Also in Aleppo countryside, the sources added, the terrorists of “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” controlled the central operation room of “Nouruddin Zinki” terrorist movement in Jabal al-Sheikh Barakat area to the west of Daret Ezza city.

They pointed out that during the infighting the “Nouralddin al-Zinki” has captured three gunmen of Tahrir al-Sham one of them is of a caucasian nationality.

Hamda Mustafa

source