Rich Siegel

I have been carrying this sign since about 2005. Here I am pictured in Union Square, New York City during Israel’s attack on Lebanon in 2006.

This photo has had a lot of milage, as has another one with me looking much more mature (old) taken in Washington, DC at the annual demonstration against AIPAC in 2017.

It’s been nice being the “poster boy” for Jews who have abandoned Zionism and Israel. Everybody used to like the sign (except for Zionists, of course).

Now, however, I’m getting some complaints. Some people seem to feel that “insane” is a medical/psychiatric term which can be derogatory against the mentally ill, and additionally implies that Israel is actually excused for its behaviour, since those who are insane can’t really help what they do. Recently, my mother, who is a retired special ed teacher, and an activist for the rights of the mentally ill, added her voice to the complaints (while supporting the substance of what I’m trying to say).

Together we came up with the idea to change the word “insane” to “evil”. So, am considering changing future signs to “When do we Jews notice that Israel is evil?!” I’ll take feedback. Of course, we are hopeful that Palestine will be free from the river to the sea in 2019, making future demonstrations unnecessary insha’Allah. Happy New Year to all my friends!