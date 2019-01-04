BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – Hezbollah’s military media wing released two images on Wednesday that showed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deploying several tanks to the Lebanese border.

According to Hezbollah’s media wing, at least a half dozen IDF tanks were spotted near the southern axis of Al-‘Adisah, which is a Lebanese border-town located along the U.N.-sponsored “Blue Line” area.

Photo credit: Hezbollah Military Media

The Israeli Defence Forces resumed “Operation Northern Shield” this week after taking a brief hiatus at the turn of the year.

Since the start of Operation Northern Shield, the Israeli Defence Forces have claimed to have unearthed at least a half dozen Hezbollah tunnels along the Lebanese border.

