How Dare US Military Illegally Enter a Sovereign Country Demand For the Syrian Flag to Be Taken down.

04 Friday Jan 2019

Syrian soldier allegedly stands ground in Manbij after US Army demands removal of Syrian flag (video)

By Leith Aboufadel

 

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A video has surfaced this week of a group of U.S. Army personnel coming face-to-face with the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 1st Armored Division outside the city of Manbij.

According to reports, the U.S. military went up to the 1st Division and requested that the they remove their flag from the area.

However, a Syrian soldier refused to comply with the U.S. demands, prompting a short standoff with the American troops outside of Manbij.

As shown in the video below, the U.S. military and Syrian Arab Army come face-to-face outside of Manbij:

The video shows the arrival of the American patrol at a point of the 1st Armored Division yesterday on the outskirts of Manbij, where it was said that the American patrol had requested that the Syrian flag be removed, which was rejected.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that his country’s troops would be withdrawn in the near future, the American Army remains inside several towns across Syria.

Manbij is among those towns that the U.S. military is currently present inside.

source

