Sonja van den Ende

http://freesuriyah.eu/?p=2855 André Steur, director of operations: “IS has suffered a lot from us.” There are still IS fighters in the area, but Dutch politicians determine where we are deployed and when.

Furthermore, one could read on the website of the Dutch Foreign Ministry the following:

Minister of Foreign Affairs (VVD): opened a hospital in Iraq: ‘The Netherlands is working on reconstruction after defeating ISIS, so this raises the question why in Iraq and also not in Syria, the F-16 fighter jets, surely bombed (of course argumented), “accidentally” hospitals in Iraq and Syria, but most important of all, the Dutch government, didn’t have a MANDATE to bomb Syria, a violation against International Law, bombing a sovereign country, under some circumstances it’s allowed, but these circumstance were not present in Syria, NOBODY attacked the Kingdom of the Netherlands and therefore, the bombing of Syria is an act of War, which should be repaid, by the Dutch Government, which happened in many cases in the first and second WW.



Then they write that it was a success, really was it? Didn’t the Syrian army in co-operation with Russia, who were invited to join the fight against ISIS, defeated ISIS, or DAESH?! Yes they did, the Dutch, being part of the so-called “coalition”, didn’t DESTROY IS, because, IS is an creation, like Al-Qeda, from the US/Deepstate/NATO and therefore, safely evacuated from parts of Syria and Iraq, meaning the most important leaders, who were brought to Israel (White Helmets, which is now established during an UN hearing, that they are Al-QUEDA) and Jordan, to re-establish and form new “terrorist militia’s”, for destabilising when necessary.