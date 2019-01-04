BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Human Rights Council of Chechnya said on Friday that two Russian citizens had been killed during a recent attack by the U.S. Coalition on Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.

“According to our data, a resident of the Nadterechny district of Chechnya, Khava Akhyadova, 35, died in the settlement of al-Shaaf in the province of Dei Ezzor as a result of an air raid by the international coalition forces,” Kheda Saratova, member of the Human Rights Council under the Chechen leader, said.

“…As a result of a missile strike on a house in the same area, 4-year-old Khalid, the grandson of Rosa Yuzbekova from Dagestan, was killed,” Saratova, who is also a member of the working group on the return of Russian women and children from the Middle East conflict zone, added.

The claim did not specify when these Russian citizens were killed, nor has the Kremlin issued a statement regarding these reports.

source