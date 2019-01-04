SYRIA: Face to Face

with Janice Kortkamp

Syria is a country – not a conflict: the war does not define that still beautiful nation or its welcoming, friendly, unforgettable people.

If you’re anywhere near Lovettsville, VA – or if you know someone who is please invite them – would love to have you attend my presentation about my six trips to Syria over the past 2 1/2 years on Wednesday, January 16 from 7pm to 8:30.

My focus is on meeting people in Syria from as many different backgrounds as possible and sharing what I’ve learned with people here. Human beings to human beings – we can learn so much from one another.

Anyone who may be interested in attending, please send an email to janice.kortkamp1@gmail.com and I’ll provide the location of the talk. And I will try to get it video taped so I can share it on YouTube.

Just some info about me: I’m a 100% independent and self-funded researcher, writer, and activist regarding Syria primarily but also other Middle East conflicts and topics. Since 2012 I’ve spent over 7,000 hours in research and made six, multi-week long visits to Syria (also been to Lebanon, Germany and Kuwait in my search for understanding). I’ve traveled around quite a bit of that wonderful country and have many stories to share.