Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16 year old Palestinian child was kidnapped, tortured then burnt alive by Israeli settler squatters.
💔RIP
Zionist Settler migrate from US & Europe to steal Palestinians land & BURN ALIVE their kids
05 Saturday Jan 2019
Israeli Murders, Israeli war crimes
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
