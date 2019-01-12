Syrian Air defences intercept hostile missiles launched by Israeli warplanes, down most of them

Damascus, SANA-A military source affirmed that the Syrian Air defences intercepted on Friday night hostile missiles launched by the Israeli warplanes and downed most of them.

The source said that “ at 11:15 before midnight Israeli warplanes coming from Al-Jalil area launched many missiles towards Damascus area and our air defences intercepted them and downed most of them.”

He added that damages of the aggression were limited to ammunition warehouse in Damascus airport.

