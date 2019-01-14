by Dr.Bouthaina Shaaban,

Why education then education?

Although American research centres have published a “clean penetration” Strategy Since 1996, the target states have either not noticed them or have not taken them seriously and have not changed their working methods.

Although, more than two decades after this strategy has been issued, we see its application in many countries and on different continents, and we note the results of this strategy since it crystallised and turned into a plan of action, and in The Ministries of foreign affairs and defence of states whose colonial policies are based on the prostitute, the aggression, the plundering of the wealth of peoples In Essence, this strategy states that the colonial powers, the western states and the Israeli occupation, must radically change their approach to and confrontation with events.

They do not yet have to use armies to wage war with a view to achieving their goals. They must search within the target communities for elements that already believe in the west and support its goals for its many reasons and to feed these elements into what they need to fight the battles they want to take on their behalf and from To use one soldier or bloodshed from their own.

That is, the deep state of colonial powers, a group of intelligence services, seeks to recruit elements for it in any country that it wants to be subjected to, to put in place methods and money and to make the media.

The Target countries and communities and their methods of control vary so that the cost is much lower than the traditional methods that were approved and the results. The actual application of this strategy has begun with the emergence of the colourful revolutions and their name in the Arab spring is a clear example of the application.

Today we are pursuing the implementation of this strategy in France, as we have followed in Brazil and its follow-up in Venezuela and in other in many other countries and on different continents. Work may be carried out before the movements to which they are present in accordance with this methodology.

Despite the verification of this new method of work, namely, penetration from the inside and the use of some of the country’s people to implement the previously colonised targets of armies and potential, the actions to address this type of penetration.

The level of confrontation required. The perception of any internal destabilisation still does not mobilise the potential for it and does not put in place strategies that are capable of dealing with such.

The media will pave and engage in different battles before the immediate application of the political or military agenda of the colonial powers, and if we stop with the example of Brazil, we note that the west’s media war, and over It was a successful introduction to turn the governance trends in Brazil into a right-wing rule that could be launched to undermine the left-handed forms of governance in Venezuela, Bolivia and other Latin American States.

If we study any case of what they call “Revolutions” in the Arab world, we note that all those movements have close ties to the west and the regional and historical enemies of this nation, and they have been financed and To carry out the task previously entrusted to the tractor armies that cost their states to weaken what a handful of traitors cost to their heads, their countries But today’s characterisation is no longer enough, and an interview strategy that faces the strategy of clean penetration is to be developed, frustrated and work in any area, country Confrontation is neither easy nor fast because it also needs the juicer of a elite of intellectuals and politicians who are rooted and capable of a deep understanding of what enemies are doing and of putting in place the methods that are capable of.

The first step in this strategy of confrontation must begin with the fortification of the inside and what can only be fortified by education and There is no doubt that the great interest must be directed to the upbringing of the emerging and to the curricula that include the last of the opponents and the enemies of theories and working methods and the development of the opposite in the curricula It’s flawless and it’s impossible, or very difficult, to hack them.

This process of immunisation must be permanent and continuous, rooted in identity and identity, strengthening internal power factors and melting ideas and views into a single national perspective that does not detract from differences and does not negatively affect its course and translate Education and information are very important in the face of clean penetration, which is decimating countries through these soft joints, as real battles today and in the future have moved to these two vital areas, so the west fears China and Russia.

In the face of Iran, scientific and technical production and education and information systems in these countries are characterised by deliberate, in-depth and targeted ways of in our Arab region, clear strategies have yet to be put in place to abort those that are targeted and targeted at our national unity, identity, identity and strength.

If it is to be started, I doubt that education is the maker of generations and is dependent on the formulation of the minds of the emerging and raised by a solid national China has spent forty years thinking, planning and working to turn into an important nation feared by enemies and seeks to win friends, and it has started from the beginning in the education and internal immunisation of its children as president Putin has To change the educational curriculum in line with the national goals that it seeks to achieve in the country, do Arabs learn from the methods and successes of these countries without the