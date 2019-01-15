Moscow, SANA – A Russian source said that terrorist organisations are preparing to carry out new attacks using chemical weapons and toxic materials against civilians and army units in Idleb.

Interfax news agency on Tuesday quoted the source as saying that terrorists are preparing a new chemical attack in Ma’aret al-Nu’man area in Idleb province, and they are storing toxic chemicals in several warehouses in Idleb province and the far northern countryside of Lattakia.

The source said that the terror organisations of “Ajnad al-Caucasus” and “Jaish al-Izza” and “Turkistani Party” are preparing for a series of synchronised attacks with chemical weapons in the provinces of Lattakia, Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama, using shells and mines loaded with toxic materials as well as drones.

The source said the terrorists have shipped 500 liters of chemicals to Abu al-Duhour area in Idleb and Helfaya north of Hama.

The source also pointed out that in late December 2018, 30 terrorists arrived at Ariha area in Idleb with the assistance of a foreign intelligence agency to make shells loaded with toxic chemicals, and they were tasked with carrying out attacks against civilians to frame the Syrian Arab Army in mass media and social networking sites.

Hazem Sabbagh

source