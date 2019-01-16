by Mimi Al Laham

BREAKING: 5 US soldiers die in attack designed to convince Trump to keep troops in Syria. They say it was ISIL, but who benefits? Israel, Bolton, the Kurds.

In 2014 the Kurdish YPG were exposed for assassinating Christian leader David Jindo, they tried to claim it was ISIL. Recall: Kurdish Groups threatened the US with releasing 3,000 ISIS militants if they pull out of Syria.

Manbij has been free of ISIS for 2 years, why and how could ISIS be behind an attack in Manbij. If ISIL wanted to attack US soldiers wouldn’t they attack in Al-Tanf where there’s actually an ISIL pocket? No, because the US was going to pull out of Manbij first. Get it? Syria