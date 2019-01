Lattakia, SANA – A car bomb exploded on Tuesday in al-Hamam Square in Lattakia, SANA’s correspondent reported.

The correspondent said preliminary reports say the explosion of the car bomb, a Suzuki, injured four people.

He added that the authorities disabled an IED in the same area before it could be detonated.

Head of Lattakia Health Directorate said that a citizen was killed and 14 citizens got injured due to the explosion.

