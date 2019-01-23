Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern over the worsening situation in the de-escalation zone in Idleb province.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday in a press conference that “The current situation around Idleb is of serious concern. The situation in this de-escalation zone is rapidly deteriorating,” adding that the area is under full control of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation, after the withdrawal of the others terrorist groups from it.

Zakharova indicated that over 1,000 breaches by the terrorists have been registered in the area, leaving a number of persons killed or injured, pointing that these continuous terrorist provocations threaten the civilians, the Syrian soldiers and the Russian military base in Hmeimim Airport.

On the other hand, Zakharova said that the US do not take specific measures to withdraw its troops from Syria, adding that the main issue in the current circumstances is not to allow the escalation of tension in the northeastern region in Syria.

Zakharova said that the it is clear that the US troops in Syria which illegally have been working in the country, as well as their allies of the called a coalition of fighting Daesh (ISIS), have not been able to prevent the besieged terrorists in the east of Syria from transporting and accessing to others parts of the country.

She affirmed the need for stopping the Israeli attacks on Syria.

Shaza/Rasha Milhem

