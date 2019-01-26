John Bolton Admits U.S. Goal To Take Over Venezuela Oil Production 26 Saturday Jan 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in US War Crimes ≈ Leave a comment TagsDonald Trump, John Bolton, President Nicolas Maduro, USA, Venezuala //embed.crooksandliars.com/embed/bIUN6QYV Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related