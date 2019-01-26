Good move from Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, he has revoked multiple entry visas for European Union diplomats and officials traveling regularly to Damascus, senior EU diplomats say.

Three senior EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that they believed the move was an attempt to make European governments and the bloc re-open their diplomatic missions in the Syrian capital.

“This is a measure that hits diplomats and staff of European government embassies and the European Union institutions,” commented an EU diplomat.

The European Commission later confirmed that the Syrian government had suspended the visas.