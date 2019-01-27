Syria lost patience with ongoing Israeli air strikes on its territory and violations of the country’s sovereignty in dramatic fashion yesterday. The UN representative of the Arab Republic implied that if Israel can strike Damascus, Syria can strike Tel Aviv.

Referring to Israel as “war-makers”, Syrian envoy Bashar Al-Jaafari asked UN members: “Does drawing the attention of the war-makers in this Council require us to exercise our legitimate right to self-defence and respond to Israeli aggression on Damascus International Airport by responding in the same way on Tel Aviv Airport?”

Al-Jaafari called on the world body’s Security Council to take measures against Israel’s continued assault on Syrian territories. The latest of such strikes was reported yesterdaywhich led to the death of 21 people. Israeli satellite image of the air strike showed damages around Damascus International Airport.

Israeli sources reported Al-Ja’afari saying that Tel Aviv was only able to act freely in Syria because it had the backing of the US, UK and France in the Security Council. Expressing his frustration over the UN Security Council’s failure to halt Israeli bombings he warned that “Syria would practice its legitimate right of self-defence and respond to the Israeli aggression on Damascus International Airport in the same way on Tel Aviv airport.”

“Isn’t it time now for the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli repeated aggressions on the Syrian Arab republic territories?” Al-Jaafari insisted.

Syria has stood by for years as Israel pounded what it says are Iranian backed military targets.

The diplomat is also reported to have blasted Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, claiming that Syria has a “permanent right that is not subject to negotiation” to the area and repeating its intention to restore sovereignty over all its lost territories.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in 1967. Under International Law the acquisition of territory through force – a feature of the days of imperialism and conquest – is illegal. Israel however intends to annex the Syrian territory and called on the US to recognise its right over the Golan.

