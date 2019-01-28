BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The U.S. military sent in an additional 600 troops from western Iraq into eastern Syria, today, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity, a local source told the Turkish state-owned publication that the U.S. military reinforcements arrived in eastern Syria on Monday to help with the withdrawal from the country.

“The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the additional troops arrived at U.S. air bases in eastern Syria’s Harab Isk and Sarrin villages, which will be used as main evacuation centers in the event of withdrawal,” the Anadolu Agency claimed.

The Anadolu Agency added that the U.S. bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate towns of Rmeilan and Tal Baidar would be used to airship their heavy weapons fro the country.

The U.S. Coalition has yet to issue any comment regarding these claims by the Anadolu Agency.

As of now, U.S. Coalition troops are aiding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their ongoing fight to eliminate the Islamic State’s eastern Euphrates pocket.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing American troops from Syria.

Trump’s decision was met with fierce resistance from several policymakers in Washington who accused the president of handing Syria to Iran and Russia.

Since Trump’s announcement, the U.S. has only withdrawn some heavy weapons from Syria, as much of their 2,000 troops remain at their bases in the southern, northern, and eastern regions of the country.

