The US and her Western prostitutes are once again behind most of the present day disasters in the World.

Look at Ukraine, barely able to keep its head above water, then there is Libya, now a failed state rife with terrorism, Syria’s infrastructure is destroyed, Iraq is wandering in the desert without a unifying leader, Venezuela is being torn apart by American interference and economic warfare.

Russia instead of being welcomed as a new democracy and capitalist competitor, was made into an enemy, China has had just about enough American interference by now to last through to the end of the 21st century. Oh yes, if the US gets its way there will be no 22nd century! Armageddon beckons.