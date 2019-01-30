New York, SANA-Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said on Wednesday that Syria, since the beginning of the terrorist war imposed on the country, has spared no effort to fulfill its duty in meeting the humanitarian requirements for the Syrians who have suffered from this war.

Al-Jaafari, in a speech at a UN security Council session on the situation in Syria, added that the Syrian government is ready to boost cooperation with the UN and member states of good intention to improve the humanitarian situation and provide suitable conditions for the return of the refugees.

“UNSC resolutions, meetings and reports will remain incapable of contributing to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people if the reasons behind this suffering are not treated, mainly the presence of terrorism in the country,” al-Jaafari said.

Al-Jaafari expressed Syria’s satisfaction over the positive meetings and the continuous frank dialogues with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and many others, whether in Damascus or in New York that “we hope to form a good ground to achieve a tangible progress during the current year in the humanitarian and developmental work away from political pressures.

He added that the UN, particularly members of Security council, should adhere to principles of the humanitarian task, mainly to be neutral, not to politicise and to cooperate with the Syrian government as it is the basic partner which is concerned in meeting the needs of the Syrians.

“Syria is surprised that UN reports about the humanitarian situation are based on incorrect and suspicious information coming from the so-called , open sources, or from Arab and western media which are hostile to Syria,” al-Jaafari affirmed.

He went on to say that “the white helmets” organisation has made many fabrications, by instructions from western intelligence, about alleged use of chemical substances in Syria, so some UNSC permanent members launch aggressions on Syria.

“To end the suffering of the Syrians, this requires committing to the respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and refraining from marketing the so-called “work through borders” and through offices of hostile agendas which practice their missions in neighbouring countries,” al-Jaafari added.

He stressed that it is important to cooperate with the Syrian government in combating the remnants of terrorist organisations, calling for the states which support them to stop that.

As for the foreign troops, al-Jaafari called for ending the illegitimate presence of the US, French, Turkish and British foreign troops on the Syrian territory, saying that these troops are supporting terrorism and obstructing the humanitarian work.

He affirmed that the unilateral, coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people represent an economic terrorism that largely affecting life of the Syrians and hindering the delivery of their daily basic needs.

“Syria is ready to cooperate with the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in order to reach a political solution to the crisis that leads to eliminate terrorism and end the foreign illegitimate presence on its territory,” al-Jaafari concluded.

Mr. President,

Allow me at the outset to welcome Mr. If’s presence with us today and to thank him for His briefing to the members of the

Mr. President,

Since the beginning of the terrorist war imposed on it, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic has spared no effort to fulfil its duty to meet all the humanitarian needs of the syrians affected by this unprecedented crisis. The Syrian government has taken a number of actions that have enabled the United Nations to work in Syria over the years of the crisis in an effective and secure manner and to expand its humanitarian operations. Over the eight years that constitute the so-called "Syrian crisis", none of the humanitarian workers have been compromised in my country. Many of our officers, soldiers and men of our armed forces paid off their lives for the protection of humanitarian workers.

I reiterate here that the Syrian government is ready to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations and its member states with a sincere intention to improve the humanitarian situation, to support the achievement of the goals of sustainable development in Syria and to provide safe and dignified conditions for the return of refugees. We must not forget that there is sustainable development that must be done and run in Syria, in a manner that is equivalent to humanitarian assistance, we should not separate these two tracks from each other.

Mr. President,

Your Council has adopted eight resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Syria, the holding of hundreds of meetings, and the consideration of nearly reports on the humanitarian situation in Syria, but all of these resolutions, meetings and reports will remain It is borne by the Syrian people, unless the root causes of the suffering of Syrians are Allow me here to refer to the following points that can help you to understand these root causes of the suffering of Syrians, which you have just spoken of in your statements:

We are confident that, in the event that some united nations partners have committed themselves from the outset to the principles of humanitarian action, in particular impartiality, non-politicisation and full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government as the key party to meeting the needs of Syrians, including by the members of the security council. In this context, we express our satisfaction with the positive meetings and the continued frank dialogue with Mr. Mark Lowcock, under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and with other representatives of the secretariat, both in Damascus and here in New York. We see in humanitarian action a noble endeavor and not a tool of political pressure.

We have, over the past years, called for the authors of United Nations reports not to include in their reports information derived from the so-called "open sources" or from hostile media. We have repeatedly drawn attention to the seriousness of the fact that some member states have based their approaches to the situation in Syria on false information. The days have once again proved the relevance of our position, including the creation of the story of the child Omran in Aleppo, and the "White Helmets" organization, at the instigation of western state intelligence about the alleged use of chemicals, for permanent members of this council to commit aggression after aggression against my country outside the framework of international legitimacy. I would like here to refer to the announcement by the German magazine Der Spiegel that its reporter, Claas Relotius, fabricated news and information about the crisis in Syria.

The end of the suffering of Syrians, gentlemen, requires, Inter Alia:

The full commitment to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, all of which are contained in your resolutions. To support the efforts of the Syrian government in the humanitarian and development fields and to refrain from any practices that violate those lofty principles, including the promotion of cross-border work and through offices with hostile agendas that operate in neighbouring states

To cooperate sincerely with the Syrian government in combating the remaining remnants of armed terrorist gangs, and to stop the support provided to terrorism by the governments We emphasise that the presence of the al-Nusra Organization, on the lists of the security council, in idlib requires the consolidation of the efforts of the international community to eliminate this terrorist organisation, under

Ending the illegal presence of United States, British, French and Turkish forces from all the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, which support terrorism and impede humanitarian action, as is the case for the camp camp in the area of To The United States forces, to stop the crimes of the illegal international coalition that have led to the martyrdom and injury of thousands of Syrian civilians, the majority

To abide by United Nations Resolutions confirming the illegality of unilateral coercive measures that have greatly affected the lives of Syrians and have hindered their access to their daily basic and living needs These measures imposed by the United States of America and some of its allies represent economic terrorism against the targeted member states, including my country, and a means of destabilising their security and stability through economic pressure after the failure of their political Their support for terrorism.

Mr. President,

My country reaffirms its commitment to the solution based on the political process under the leadership and ownership of Syria, and we have confirmed to the special envoy, Mr. Non-Pearson, during his visit to Damascus a few days ago The success of his mission to facilitate Syria’s Syrian-Syrian dialogue with a view to finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria, which is the interest of Syria, leading to the elimination of terrorism, ending the illegal foreign I have a unity, sovereignty and independence of Syria

Dr. Bashar Al Jaafari