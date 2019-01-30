Some 50 British cultural figures, including musician Peter Gabriel and actress Julie Christie, signed a letter published on Tuesday in the Guardian calling on the BBC to push for the locale of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest to be changed because of “Israel’s systematic violation of Palestinian human rights.”

The BBC rejected the call, saying it was ‘inappropriate to use the BBC’s participation for political reasons.’

Also among the dozens of signatories were filmmakers Mike Leigh and Ken Loach, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, and musician Roger Waters.