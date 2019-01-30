Some 50 British cultural figures, including musician Peter Gabriel and actress Julie Christie, signed a letter published on Tuesday in the Guardian calling on the BBC to push for the locale of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest to be changed because of “Israel’s systematic violation of Palestinian human rights.”
The BBC rejected the call, saying it was ‘inappropriate to use the BBC’s participation for political reasons.’
Also among the dozens of signatories were filmmakers Mike Leigh and Ken Loach, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, and musician Roger Waters.
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
pgcawley said:
My name is Paul Cawley. Also credited as: Paul Glenn Cawley. I am the founder and former singer, songwriter, guitarist of the Christian hard rock/metal band GUARDIAN known all over the world. Google it. I will BOYCOTT this event and support Roger Waters in his efforts with the BDS movement. I am also a part of this Christian group:
https://cufpa.wordpress.com
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” – Edmund Burke
We are Christians from all over the world fighting for a Free Palestine.
We cross denominational lines and join together as one to face the greatest threat to world peace today: Israel, which is manipulating and wagging the American Empire to set the Middle East on fire to create Greater Israel.
In the process, the racist Israelis are brutalizing the Palestinian people and dispossessing them of not only their homes and land, but also of their freedom and dignity by treating them like no-class citizens in the ugliest form of Apartheid.
Our main purpose is to educate and inform those who blindly follow the oppressive state of Israel, which is not the same as the Israel of the bible, and to encourage them to take a stand.
Join us in the fight against Israeli oppression, racism, and war crimes by sharing this site with others and by becoming active and vocal, while exercising a personal boycott of Apartheid Israel and everything made there.
“Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.” Isaiah 1:17
