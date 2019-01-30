Deir Ezzor, SANA-Over the past few hours, the US-led International Coalition renewed aggression on the Syrian territories under the pretext of fighting Daesh “ISIS” through shelling residential areas in al-Baghouz town in Deir Ezzor countryside, claiming the lives of eight civilians and causing damage to the locals’ properties and houses.

Local sources told SANA that warplanes of the “International Coalition” fired several missiles on residential buildings in al-Baghouz town, claiming the lives of 3 women and 5 children, and injuring a number of civilians, in addition to causing damage to some of the locals’ houses and properties.

The sources added that the number of martyrs is more likely to rise due to the critical condition of some of the injured.

Over the current month, warplanes of the “International Coalition” committed four massacres through shelling the villages of al-Baghouz, al-Baghouz Fouqani and al-Sha’afa and Ksheik town in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside claiming the lives of scores of civilians and injuring others, including women and children, in addition to causing huge material damage.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

