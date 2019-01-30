by Sonja Van Den Ende

Just let this figure sink in: there are approx. 150 Dutch IS children in Syria, so how many fighters were there?

The Dutch government is hiding many facts about Syria and their dirty war.

Also, the Dutch government bought approx. 37 Fighter Planes (cost: 77 MILLION EURO”S for each plane), from of course the US (F35) for what?

Waging war on Russia?

Or kill more civilians, together with their best mates the US, a country of illegal wars, regime changes and madness, a threat to the world and humanity!

The western countries killed enough people and they won’t stop!