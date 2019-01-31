Hama, SANA-Army units operating in Hama northern countryside carried out intensive operations against positions and infiltration axes of terrorist groups towards military posts and safe villages in a new breach of the de-escalation zone agreement in Idleb.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units conducted bombardments on positions of terrorist groups which infiltrated from the outskirts of al-Madiq Castle town in the northern countryside of al-Sqailbieh towards military posts.

The reporter added that the intense bombardments foiled the infiltration attempt by terrorists, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and destroying their ammunition and weapons.

In Mharda northern countryside, SANA’s reporter said that terrorist groups opened fire from machineguns from the direction of al-Jissat town on military posts, as the army units positioned in the area retaliated against them as scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured and their fortified positions were destroyed.

The reporter indicated that army units conducted concentrated strikes against hotbeds of “al-Ezza Brigades” terrorists on the outskirts of al-Arbain village in Mharda northern countryside in retaliation to their attempt to infiltrate towards liberated areas, killing scores of terrorists.

In Idleb southern countryside, army units destroyed a position of Jabhat al-Nusra leaders on the outskirts of al-Habit town, killing and injuring many terrorists.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

