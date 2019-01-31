Author: Elian Peltier | Publisher: Walt | Wednesday, 30th of January

Jean-Marc Michaud has joined a “Yellow Vest” event in Bordeaux, in southwestern France. His wife worked nearby and they had not seen each other for a month, so the walk was the perfect opportunity to get together.

Instead, his life took a serious turn for the worse during the protest in early December, when a police-fired rubber projectile destroyed his right eye. Mr. Michaud, 41, who lives on the west coast of France, is now joining demonstrations to protest economic distress and police violence.

“The government claims we are looters and violent protesters, but many of us are just peaceful civilians,” said Michaud, a horticulturist who now wears an eye patch and says his arms were lifted. when he was shot. “The government is not listening to us, and now it is trying to silence us by repression in the streets. “

Anger against the use of force by the police helped fuel the national yellow vests movement, which began with protests against the increase in the fuel tax and turned into a wider uprising against the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

There was particular indignation at the serious injuries caused by rubber bullets, the size of golf balls, that police shoot at protesters with specially designed weapons – wounds that made wounds that make the headlines. newspapers for weeks. Among the countries of Western Europe, only France and Northern Ireland [In Europe, only France uses its projectiles, to be confirmed, Yandex] use such tools, according to experts.

The latest controversy erupted on Saturday when Jérôme Rodrigues, a well-known figure in the movement, was wounded in the eye as he broadcast a live video on Facebook of a demonstration in Paris. Before being touched, he warned that leftist agitators were fomenting violence and advised the protesters to disperse.

Mr. Rodrigues and his lawyer said that he was hit by both a rubber bullet and a “grenade”, which explodes and sprays small rubber pellets.

He will be handicapped for life, “lawyer Philippe de Veulle told BFMTV. “It’s a tragedy for him and his family. “

Since the start of violent clashes in November, 11 people have been killed and 1,900 demonstrators and 1,200 law enforcement officers have been injured, according to the Interior Ministry. According to independent sources in the newspaper Libération and journalist David Dufresne, 109 demonstrators were seriously injured, 18 of whom became blind in one eye and four lost a hand.

“We were not afraid of the police, but things have changed,” said Fiorina Lignier, a 20-year-old philosophy student who lost her eye during a yellow vests demonstration in Paris on December 8th. “They are more offensive, more repressive, blind in their actions. “

A rubber bullet “tears the skin and can fracture the bones, as if someone had been violently beaten with a baton,” said Chloé Bertolus, a face surgeon at Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris, who said she had operated with her team at least sixteen injured protesters.

Christian Mouhanna, a sociologist at the National Center for Scientific Research, said that the use of force had profound implications for police opinions, the harshest tactics of which were applied in minority communities and to people on the margins of the conflict. policy.

“Through the demonstrations of yellow vests, many French working-class or middle class, generally calm and mostly white, have discovered that in France, police violence can also target them,” he said. “The police have become the symbol of the government’s refusal to negotiate. “

The police had to take on extraordinary challenges to hold yellow vests. Often, demonstrations are not announced in advance and they attract people who loot, burn and attack security agents while staying close to peaceful protesters, making them difficult to spot.

But Macron’s political opponents and rights groups have denounced the police response, especially rubber projectile guns, as disproportionate. The government ignored the call by a country’s mediator to stop using them.

The president praised the police several times and in his New Year’s speech condemned the protesters as a “hate crowd”, not to mention the wounded.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner initially questioned the police’s use of violence, and then argued that without flashball, security forces should use deadly weapons.

“Let’s be clear, we have never seen such a level of violence,” said Stanislas Gaudon, representative of the National Police Alliance. “Some protesters wanted to hurt the police force in a very disturbing way. “

These forces, already severely tested by terrorist threats, are facing exhaustion, he added. Of the 60 riot police companies in the country, 50 have been mobilised every weekend for more than two months.

On Saturday, body cameras were introduced for policemen carrying rubber bullets, but Rodrigues’ injury reinforced the idea that the government had tried to quell the anger with violence.

“France is jumping more and more towards repression, and the police are also victims of this attitude,” said William Bourdon, a lawyer representing several protesters in yellow vests.

The internal monitoring body responsible for investigating the use of force by the police has opened 101 investigations, including at least 31 for “serious or major” injuries.

However, Mr. Gaudon, of the police union, challenged reports of police violence, arguing that if there were indeed “they are not counted in thousands”.

For injured protesters, such arguments sound like insults.

“It’s supposed to be a protection issue, but it’s a matter of repression,” said David Deléarde, a stonemason who lost his job and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after a bullet Rubber fractured his jaw during a demonstration of yellows early December in Paris. “The police shoot and throw grenades to muzzle the people. “

Police tactics, which are more severe than those in many Western countries, baffle law enforcement experts.

“Whatever the level of violence in front of you, you do not have to get into this aggressive hunting mode that the French use,” said Stuart Maslen, Honorary Professor of Law at the University of Pretoria in South Africa and lead author of a forthcoming UN report on the use of non-lethal weapons.

Other countries have learned to control the demonstrations by winning the cooperation of the protesters, but not France, said Otto Adang, cognitive science specialist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and dean of the police academy. country.

“With yellow vests, the idea that the police can control these crowds by just bringing in more people and suppressing them has reached its limits,” he said.

Mr. Michaud, the protester who lost an eye in Bordeaux, said he was unable to work, suffered from migraines, speech and sleep disorders and nausea caused by painkillers. And he is angry.

“They put oil on fire with this attitude,” he said about the government. “We asked to live more decently and we are treated like criminals. “

“Soon, they will say that we are even more radicalized,” he added. “But whose fault is it? “…

The author, Elian Peltier, is a journalist in the Paris office of the New York Times, covering France. He started at the Times covering the Paris attacks of November 2015.