This day in 2013, Aleppo woke up on a new massacre where 220 Syrian soldiers & civilians were executed in cold blood by EU backed FSA rebels and dumped in the river! No mention of this massacre on any MSM outlet!

Don’t forget the Syrian Police that were butchered and thrown off a bridge into the river by FSA terrorists in 2011.

Remember both of these incidents were never shown in the MSM, because they were still denying that there were any terrorists in Syria at the time.

They only report on terrorists being there since 2014, when they crossed the border into Iraq and could not be denied anymore, but the media still deny any terrorists before this date.

Watch this video before it is removed again.