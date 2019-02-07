Idleb, SANA – The Turkish regime under Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues its support to the terrorist organisations to keep using them as a card and a tool to achieve its subversive projects in Syria, in violation of its commitments as one of the guarantor states of Astana track.

Hundreds of terrorists were reported to have crossed the Turkish border over the past two days to join Jabhat al-Nusra in Idleb.

According to local sources in the province cited by Sputnik, around 1500 terrorists crossed the Turkish border into Idleb under the cover of the Turkish authorities supported by Turkish agents and directly supervised by the Turkish Gendarmerie (Jandarma) that is affiliated to the Turkish army.

The terrorists, the sources said, were transported under cover in closed trucks on Sunday and Monday, where they later joined the terrorist organisations affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra and the so-called “Hurras Eddin” organisation that is linked to the leader of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The sources mentioned that the terrorists are of Western nationalities, in addition to others who hold nationalities of East Asian and Arab countries, who were transported towards Jisr al-Shughour area that is under the control of terrorists from China and Turkistan, while the other foreign terrorists were transported to camps of Jabhat al-Nusra and Hurras Eddin in the southern and southeastern countryside of Idleb.

The Turkish regime’s involvement in sponsoring and supporting the terrorist organisations, confirmed by field facts throughout the past years, exposes its false claims of fighting terrorism under its commitments as a guarantor state of Astana process along with Russia and Iran.

It also comes in violation of Sochi Declaration of last August which reiterated commitment to preserving Syria’s unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to continuing the fight against terrorism to eventually come to eradicating Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and those of other organisations linked to both of them and to al-Qaeda.

Special sources in Idleb revealed recently that around 400 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have successively arrived in Idleb in small batches of 8-15 members across the Turkish border over the last two months of last year, all of them being of foreign nationalities. This coincided with transporting into Idleb a number of al-Qaeda terrorists in Yemen under the supervision of a regional country.

H. Said

