“……. Figaro reveals that 20 % of jihadists gone fighting in Iraq and Syria continue to receive social benefits. “with their cards with photos, parents received funds from the employment centre of the family allowance fund before sending them to the fighting areas via turkey in particular” explains the head of the criminal brigade group.

Specialised in the tracking of terrorist financing since 2008, the criminal brigade evaluates this traffic to more than EUR 2 million. Only between 2012 and 2017, EUR 500 000 would have been transmitted to Islamic State fighters by their relatives from France. In 2016, 420 fraudulent transfers were updated and 190 French nationality shippers were identified by the investigators… or as many free people in our territory to finance our enemies, the same ones who Work on our death……”