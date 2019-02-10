Damascus, SANA – Thousands of Syrian refugees due to terrorism in al-Rukban Camp suffer from miserable conditions that could be considered as a humanitarian catastrophe where the US occupation troops in violation of the international law impose control over the surrounding area of the Camp and prevent the delivery of the humanitarian aid to the refugees.

The refugees in the Camp located in al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian borders live inside tents, most of which are made of plastic or ragged fabrics according to World food Program and what worsens the situation is the presence of the US troops there as they hinder relief assistance convoys, which are prepared by Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in support and coordination with the Syrian Government, from accessing to the Camp.

The Syrian Government within its efforts for alleviating the suffering of the citizens held as hostages inside the Camp has facilitated in cooperation with SARC the arrival of a convoy consisting of 133 trucks laden with relief materials including vaccines for measles, polio, hepatitis and tuberculosis.

In spite of the aid the situation in the Camp is extremely difficult according to WFP spokesperson Marwa Awad, who said that the civilians there are living in a miserable situation as they live in a dry area with no protection from the cold weather.

Rasha Milhem

Sana