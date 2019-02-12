It is assumed that nuclear weapons can also be launched by submarines.

ThyssenKrupp builds further submarines for the Israeli Navy. The ships of the Dolphin class can be nuclear armed. Berlin supports the deal with a millionth grant.

The Federal Security Council has approved the export of three submarines to Israel, which can be equipped with nuclear weapons. According to information from the “Mirror”, the secretive committee allowed the export of arms at its last session in this legislative period. These are Dolphin-class ships that ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems plans to build in Kiel.

As in previous submarine shipments, the Federal Government is providing a subsidy to the Israeli state. One third of the costs amounting to 1.5 billion euros will be borne by Berlin. Israel already owns five submarines of the Dolphin class, a sixth is under construction.

The business is overshadowed by allegations of corruption: the lawyer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also the legal advisor to ThyssenKrupp’s distribution partner in Israel. According to information from the “mirror” Netanyahu had pushed through the deal against the will of the military. Former Defence Minister Moshe Jaalon has said in the past that more submarines are not needed for Israel’s national defence.

Jaalon described the proceedings as “worrying” and called for an investigation last year. Meanwhile, the prosecutor investigates in the submarine affair against several suspects, but not against Netanyahu personally.

The state-of-the-art Dolphin-class boats use an electric drive powered by a fuel cell and have a range of nearly 15,000 kilometres. In addition to standard caliber torpedo tubes, they are equipped with four 650 mm caliber tubes. However, since only the Russian Navy uses torpedoes of this size, it is believed that the tubes will be used to launch nuclear cruise missiles.

source