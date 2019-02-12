Damascus, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Ministry complained about the new massacre committed by the warplanes of the US-led international coalition against a civilians camp in al-Baghouz village in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

In two letters addressed to the UN Secretary General and Chairman of the Security Council, the Ministry dismissed this new crime, which claimed the lives of 16 civilians including women and children, as being part of a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the coalition against the Syrian people.

The Ministry slammed the coalition for its continuous support to terrorism and its use of the terrorists and separatist militias to achieve its objectives and hostile plots against the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

“Syria demands again that the Security Council take action to prevent these crimes and attacks and shoulder its responsibility for preserving international peace and security,” the letters said.

The Security Council is also demanded to conduct international probe into these crimes, condemn them and take immediate action to prevent their repetition, in addition to working on ending the illegitimate hostile presence of the US troops and other foreign troops in the Syrian territory to prevent them from implementing their schemes.

H. Said

