FBI says Goldberg distributed information about how to carry out terrorist attacks and posed as a prominent Australian Jewish lawyer.

The FBI reportedly apprehended a Jewish man in Florida who was allegedly acting as a jihadist, attempting to distribute instructions and information about carrying out attacks in the U.S. and Australia.

According to a report by AFP, Australian Federal Police initially took notice of the man on the internet, but when their investigations determined that the person responsible for the threats was most likely in the U.S., the case was taken over by the FBI.

The man, a 20-year-old from Jacksonville identified by Fairfax media as Joshua Ryne Goldberg, had been posting pictures online of a bomb he had been building under the alias “Australi Witness.”

The account is also suspected of a number of other online deceptions, including posing as an Australian lawyer named Josh Bornstein.

On his account, Goldberg claimed to have had “two pounds of explosives inside” a homemade bomb. He was also accused of instructing someone on how to make a pressure-cooker bomb, and to fill it with metal scraps dipped in rat poison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement suggesting that Goldberg had initially denied he had any involvement with distributing information on how to commit terror attacks but later admitted to it.

“The man was arrested for distributing information relating to explosives and destructive devices to facilitate a possible terrorist act in the United States,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement to AFP. If convicted he faces a 20-year prison term.

