Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the Israeli army hit targets in Syria in an attempt to discourage Iran from gaining a foothold there. Israeli shells have reportedly hit a hospital and an observation post.

“We operate every day, including yesterday, against Iran and its attempts to entrench itself in the region,” Netanyahu said as he was about to depart to the Middle East conference in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, confirming a Monday attack on Syria’s southern Quneitra province.(RT)