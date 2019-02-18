“Venezuela’s government is not a dictatorship, but a democracy–certainly more democratic than the United States government. Their recent elections were free and fair, and the only elements that undermined their legitimacy were the very opposition now demanding regime change. Socialism didn’t cause Venezuela’s problems, capitalism did, and the United States can’t solve their problems, they are guaranteed to make them worse.”
Almost Everything Americans Hear About Venezuela Is A Lie
