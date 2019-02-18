by Tim Haines

Sen. Rand Paul says that Hillary Clinton deserves five years in prison for lying to Congress about the true nature of the CIA operation in Benghazi that was attacked by terrorists in 2012.

Under oath before Congress in 2013, Hillary Clinton answered a question from Sen. Paul, saying she knew nothing about the weapons shipments from Libya to Syria.

However, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said last months that his next release of Clinton emails may prove that this is not true.

