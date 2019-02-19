

Facebook is no longer an open source media outlet for free speech, as big brother US now has control of it, deleting all pages that speak out against America.

Trump is so concerned about anyone criticising the US that the US is now deleting them. Facebook has now deleted all pages which originate from Russia.

For years we have had to put up with MSM FAKE news and propaganda, which has been brought to light on facebook, where people around the world on the ground can dispute the FAKE news. Now that the MSM cannot be believed and are losing money they are fighting back. Facebook is now controlled by those spreading the FAKE news and deleting all of those that speak the truth.

Since the beginning of the Syrian war, many of us spreading the truth had their facebook accounts closed, one truth teller had their account closed over fifty times. On the other hand no terrorist pages were closed, even when they had hundreds of complaints about them, facebook would make excuses to keep the pages online.

Now facebook is targeting anything that goes against US foreign policy and bi pharmaceutical companies. They have turned facebook into a propaganda tool for the US. Facebook used to be the tool for the people to fight back against the propaganda and brainwashing of the media, but no more. Facebook is dying and nobody outside the US wants to be part of this American propaganda.

Those living outside the US are now flocking to VK in droves, using the Russian social media that the US cannot touch with their propaganda.

Links to more stories on Facebook censorship:

‘Highly Disturbing’: Facebook Blocks Viral Video Outlets Critical of US Foreign Policy and Corporate Media Journalists and free speech advocates are calling out the social media giant for shuttering the pages after CNN inquired about Berlin-based media company Maffick’s funding from the Russian government