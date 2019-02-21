Moscow, SANA- Presidential Political and Media Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said that the US and its allies are working to prolong the war on Syria through supporting terrorism and impeding reaching a political solution to crisis in the country.

This came in a statement to the Syrian media on the sidelines of Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

“We managed to highlight Syria’s view and the injustice done to it over the past eight years, in addition to the role played by the US and its allies to prolong the war on Syria through supporting terrorism and hindering a political solution to the crisis there,” Shaaban said.

She noted that Valdai’s current session is one of the most important conferences as there are dozens of research centers, diplomats and thinkers participating in it.

Shaaban affirmed that the world has started to realise the scale of disinformation practiced by the Western media against Syria, adding that it has been observed in Valdai’s current session that everyone knows the reality of the disinformation and many are glad to have got acquainted with the real viewpoint coming from Syria.

Shaza/H.Said

source