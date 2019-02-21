by: Janice Kortkamp

The corrupt and cowardly world of ‘professional journalism’…

A case in point is Jonathan Spyer, a dual British and Israeli citizen who parades himself as a journalist. He makes big money writing propaganda articles and books that support the false narratives surrounding the regime change war against Syria for Israel’s interests.

I was searching facebook the other day for reports on the gross miscarriage of ‘justice’ regarding the late war correspondent Marie Colvin who died in Syria in order to comment on them. A US court recently declared the Syrian government responsible for her death and ordered them to pay $300 million in damages.

And I saw that Jonathan Spyer had written a post celebrating this ‘great victory’ and that he was allowing public comments. So I commented with the facts about him – as a spy working on behalf of Israel – and her – her support of head chopping thugs as ‘freedom fighters’. How both had slithered into Syria illegally using the same route and method as the over 100,000 foreign terrorists that streamed into Syria on their ‘jihad’ against the Syrian people and the secular and popular President Assad. How Spyer had gotten into Syria with a visa one time (he’s been illegally many times) by using his British passport with another name. How I had been many times to Syria and that the reality on the ground does not match his heavily biased and misleading ‘reporting’ etc.

He answered me but of course with all the usual garbage…Assad apologist… Assad is gassing and killing his own people…The Syrian regime is one of the worst on the planet…blah blah blah.

To which I replied with facts. To which he immediately blocked me. It didn’t surprise me as most western ‘journalists’ on that level don’t even allow the public to comment on their facebook pages regarding their reporting on Syria. Isn’t it odd that while they proclaim their great support for ‘freedom and democracy’ for Syria they allow neither on their faecbook pages. Hmm.

Let me explain how the American ‘professional news media’ works in regards to current geopolitical conflicts.

1) It’s ‘top down’. Almost all news media outlets in the US (and other western countries) are owned by a handful of media mega corporations and those mega corporations have their own interests and agendas. In decades past the news media was distributed and there were more independent voices. News was presented to television audiences for example as a public service. With the age of the mega-corp moguls came news as predominantly for-profit entertainment. So the moguls dictate to their second level – the heads of networks or editor-in-chiefs or radio station managers. The second tier dictates to the lower levels and so on. The lower tiers like local news teams are simply given scripts regarding most nation-wide and international news. Don’t believe me? Check out this brilliant compilation of this phenomenon of script-reading by local news: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6cX7Lv-BUc

2) It’s in-bred. Moguls and their underling station managers, editors, favorite ‘talking heads’ – usually from the military and think tanks – are often grossly intertwined with government.

So you can have the head of a big news station that is related to someone high up in government like brothers Ben and David Rhodes. During Obama’s administration, David was President of CBS News while his brother Ben was deputy national security advisor and Assistant to President Obama:https://www.adweek.com/…/former-obama-official-ben-r…/366299

Also during Obama’s years of killing Libya, arming terrorists in Syria, and starting the assist to the Saudis to slaughter and starve Yemen –Ben Sherwood was President of ABC News and the brother of Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall who was a top national-security advisor for Obama. https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/e6f98314-ca2e-11e2-8da7-d2…

Now we have the Washington Post owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon who is also developing a $600 million computing cloud for the CIA to ‘service’ the rest of the US intelligence agencies. https://www.theatlantic.com/…/the-details-about-the…/374632/

3) It’s used by the government to manipulate public opinion. The most recent example was William Arkan of NBC News resigning on the grounds of his network’s support for endless wars. Read his resignation letter here: https://medium.com/…/full-email-from-william-arkin-leaving-…

The late German journalist Udo Ulfkotte made a video confession of how he had been used by the CIA and other intelligence services to promote wars.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3AW2YFbqJE

Bill Moyers, a journalist of five decades produced, “Buying the War: How Big Media Failed Us” in 2007 about the cheerleading done by mainstream media to promote the war against Iraq. https://billmoyers.com/content/buying-the-war/

I met a well-known western journalist in Syria. He showed me once an article he had written and it was pretty good. Then he showed me the article after his editors got ahold of it and published it. It was bad. But to have a career, to keep his job and salary, he had to ‘play the game’.

The rise of social media over the course of the war against Syria has fully revealed the corrupt and cowardly world of “professional journalism”. People are no longer needing to get their information filtered through mainstream media and have access to raw information directly. The mainstream media has been proven almost 100% complicit in protecting government narratives regarding the conflict in Syria and promoting western backed terrorists as “freedom fighters”. These are just four of hundreds of examples:

From CNN’s Anderson Cooper and “Danny” the Syrian who was filmed creating fake news story: http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/…/syria-game-over-for-wes…

The BBC Panorama “Saving Syria’s Children” crew colluding with terrorists to create propaganda in support of a faked “chemical weapons attack”:

https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/

Der Spiegal’s top award winning journo Claas Relotius being discovered as a total fraud:

https://www.independent.co.uk/…/der-spiegel-reporter-claas-…

CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her al Qaeda fixer, Bilal Abdul Kareem were working feverously to make Americans think that Syrians believe US sponsored head chopping thugs to be ‘their heroes’. Syrians call them terrorists:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcAqZWCnePM&t=230s

It only takes a few at the top of the mountain to get the snowballs of false narratives started. The snowballs pick up size and speed along the way down the corrupt and cowardly hill of professional media until the public is eventually buried under an avalanche of lies in support of disastrous wars and interventions.

