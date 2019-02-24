Hama, SANA_ More than 20 civilians were martyred in a blast of a landmine in Wadi (valley) al-Azib area in Salamyiah countryside.

A source at Hama Police Command told SANA that more than 20 civilians were martyred on Sunday in a blast of a landmine left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists when a car carrying workers on board ran over the landmine in the area.

The source added that the bodies of the martyrs were admitted to Salamyiah and Hama hospitals.

On Feb. 8th, seven civilians were martyred and others were injured when a landmine planted earlier by Daesh terrorists before they were eradicated went off in the surroundings of Rasm Ahmar village in Salamyiah eastern countryside, Hama province.

