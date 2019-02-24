Moscow, SANA_ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the United States is blocking the exit of displaced Syrians from al-Rukban camp in al-Tanf area through the humanitarian corridors that were opened for this purpose.

“The United States is violating international humanitarian law by preventing civilians from leaving through the humanitarian corridors,” Zakharova said during her weekly briefing in Moscow on Friday.

She noted that the majority of the camp’s residents wish to leave it and return to their villages and towns which have been cleared of terrorism.

Two humanitarian corridors were opened on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in order to evacuate the displaced Syrians besieged by the U.S. forces and their mercenary terrorists in al-Rukban Camp.

The two corridors were opened in the towns of Jaleb and Jabal Al-Ghorab on the outskirts of the region in cooperation and coordination between the Syrian and Russian joint coordination bodies for the return of the displaced to Syria.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that “the displaced persons in al-Rukban camp confirmed that they are forcibly detained by US-backed militants,” calling on the US side and US-backed militants in al-Tanf to end the forcible detention of civilians, mainly women and children who are the most affected by cold, disease and malnutrition.

The US occupation forces, deployed near al-Rukban camp, are hindering the arrival of humanitarian aid and exploiting young people who are living difficult circumstances with their relatives by recruiting them in the framework of armed groups to carry out their aggressive agendas in the region.

On February 6, the SARC delivered a humanitarian convoy of 133 trucks to displaced Syrians in al-Rukban Camp; the process was facilitated by the Syrian government.

