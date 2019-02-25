New York, SANA_ The Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (also known as the Special Committee on decolonisation or C-24) has re-elected Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, as its rapporteur.

Al-Jaafari election as a Rapporteur of the Committee for 2019 was made during its meeting held Thursday at the UN Headquarters in New York

Al-Jaafari thanked the committee members for re-electing Syria to this position, stressing that he will continue exerting efforts to complete the Committee work on decolonisation.

The Permanent Representative affirmed the need to put an end to colonialism in the world and grant the right of self-determination to all peoples.

Al-Jaafari, during a meeting for the Special Committee on the Situation with Regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, said that the Committee was one of those sides that contributed to granting the right of self-determination to tens of peoples who were subjected to colonialism.

“Those peoples have made use of applying self-determination right, so they put an end to colonialism and became members at the International committee,” al-Jaafari added.

He stressed that there are two main differences between the League of Nations ,which has legislated war and colonialism, and the UN Charter which rejected the legislation of war and established a Commission on Decolonisation.

Al-Jaafari said that the Committee is in front of doubled responsibility to end colonialism page in the world after nearly 75 years of the establishment of the United Nations.

Ghossoun/Mazen

