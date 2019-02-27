New York, SANA-Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said on Tuesday that supporting the Syrians in the humanitarian domain couldn’t be done in an active way except by keeping away from politicising the humanitarian issues and halting terrorism which is the main reason behind the suffering of the Syrian people.

Al-Jaafari, during a UN Security Council session on the status in Syria, added that many countries, some of them are permanent members at Security Council, claim commitment to the humanitarian situation in Syria while they support terrorism and deploy their troops in an illegitimate way in Syria and launch aggressions on it.

He said that a French colonel in the illegal international coalition has admitted that the coalition had largely destroyed infrastructure in Syria, causing the martyrdom and injury of thousands of civilians.

” The goal of that illegal coalition was not combating terrorism, but investing it to target the Syrian state’s capabilities and prolong the span of war imposed on it,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that some UN member states are going ahead in their political terrorism against Syria with an economic terrorism through imposing unilateral, coercive measures on the country.

Al-Jaafari wondered how “bearers of the Syrian humanitarian file pen” assume this duty while they ignore the need for coordination and cooperation with the Syrian government.

He went on to say that a number of states still obstruct the return of the Syrian displaced to their towns after liberating them from terrorism and link the developmental and humanitarian work to politicised conditions which contradict with principles with the humanitarian work.

Al-Jaafari wondered how western states claim their adherence to fighting terrorism and punishing their perpetrators while they reject to stop recruiting this terrorism politically.

“Syria calls for cooperating with it in a true manner in the humanitarian issue according to resolution No.46/182 with commitment to its sovereignty and putting aside the obstructive external factor,” he stressed.

Al-Jaafari said that Syria has opened two humanitarian corridors to provide a safe exit for the besieged people in al-Rukban camp which is occupied by US forces where terrorists affiliated to them are deployed.

“Syria aspires for ending the suffering of residents at al-Rukban camp where most of them want to return to state-controlled areas, and calls for ending the US troops’ illegitimate presence and the terrorist gangs there,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that the UN Security Council should prevent using the humanitarian file as a means to destabilise states and interfere in their domestic affairs, an issue which is repeated today in Venezuela.

