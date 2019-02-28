“We are saying that they have intentionally shot children. They have intentionally shot people with disabilities. They have intentionally shot journalists – knowing them to be children, people with disabilities and journalists…and they have been shot at by snipers who also have spotters available with them, who have high, very high-level technology available to see who is out there in the field.” –– Sara Hossain, UN Commission member
UN Point the Finger at Israel
28 Thursday Feb 2019
Posted Israeli war crimesin