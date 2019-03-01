Moscow, SANA – Russian Defence Ministry said that the USA continues to prevent the Syrian displaced in al-Rukban Camp in al-Tanf area from departing through the humanitarian corridors to their liberated towns.

Chief of Russian National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) Lt. General Mikhail Mizintsev said in a joint meeting of the coordination centre between the administrations of Russia and Syria in Moscow on the return of the displaced to Syria that the US side extremely hinders the will of al-Rukban residents from exiting and returning to their original places of residence.

The military official added that forces of the US occupation spread in al-Tanf area on borders with Jordan continue to obstruct the return of the displaced to their towns liberated from terrorism in parallel with deluding them through spreading lies to dissuade them from leaving the camp.

On Thursday, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that Syria welcomes the return of all displaced Syrians to their homeland and it is ready to shoulder all its responsibilities to secure a safe and decent return for its citizens who were forced by the difficult circumstances Syria has gone through to leave their home towns and villages.

The source added that the responsibility for the humanitarian crisis of our people in al-Rukban camp falls solely on the US occupation forces and their tools, as they have been preventing the Syrian citizens’ departure by means of force and through threats.

Shaza/Rasha Milhem

