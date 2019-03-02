Damascus, SANA – Syria strongly denounces the British government’s decision to put Hezbollah on list of terrorist organisations, a source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Friday.

The source said that this decision confirms Britain’s deep-seated historical hostility against the Arab nation, as Britain is the godfather of fragmenting the Arab nation through the Sykes–Picot Agreement, and is also responsible for the inauspicious Balfour Declaration that led to Palestine being usurped by Zionists and to displacing millions of Palestinians.

Britain has also been a constant and main partner in all forms of aggression against the Arab nation, beginning with the tripartite aggression on Egypt, and most recently taking part in the tripartite Western aggression on Syria in April 2018, which showed Britain subservience to the US project in the region, the source added.

The source went on to say that it’s well-known to everyone that Britain harbours various extremist Takfiri organisation, and that it has and still does offer various types of support to terrorist groups in service of Israel’s agenda against the Arab nation.

The source said that those who follow such policies are devoid of credibility, and have no right to level accusations at anyone, particularly against Hezbollah which is a national resistance movement against the Israeli occupation, and its legitimacy is guaranteed by international law and the UN Charter, not by an unjust decision made by a history with a dark history of enslaving people and usurping their rights.

Hazem Sabbagh

